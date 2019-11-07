Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A couple and their 5-year-old daughter were found dead last night in Harlem.
Investigators said it appears to be a case of murder-suicide.
Police responded to a 911 call for a wellness check around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment building on West 121st Street near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.
Officers found the 46-year-old father hanging in a bedroom. The 42-year-old mother was discovered in a bathroom, and their 5-year-old daughter was also in the bedroom.
Police said the mother and daughter suffered trauma to their necks.
A knife was recovered on the scene.
The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of their death.