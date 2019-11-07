



A community board in Central Harlem voted down a developer’s plan to transform the iconic apartment complex known as Lenox Terrace.

The owner – the Olnick Organization – wants to build five new apartment towers, complete with stores and restaurants. However, some residents fear the project is too big and could force them out.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling when you think about all the implications of it – the tax implications, how it will affect sanitation, transportation, commercial. All of these things, with the re-zoning, it will just change the face of Harlem as it is.”

Lenox Terrace has been a fixture in Central Harlem for 60 years.

The sprawling complex from 132nd to 135th streets between Lenox and Fifth avenues was an oasis for African-Americans during a time when housing discrimination was the norm. In the late 1950s, ads called it Harlem’s first community with Park Avenue elegance, complete with 24-hour doormen.

“If you lived in Lenox Terrace, you have arrived,” former Assemblyman Keith Wright told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

The new apartments would require a $90,000 salary, which is much higher than current qualifications. Although, nearly one-third of the new units would be set aside for low-income residents.

Olnick said it plans to move forward with the apartments but would scale back the retail and complex amenities if rezoning isn’t approved.

Wednesday’s community board vote will serve as a recommendation for the City Council and Mayor Bill de Blasio to consider moving forward.