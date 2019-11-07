Comments
Commack, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There are stunning allegations against a Long Island-based company.
Commack, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There are stunning allegations against a Long Island-based company.
Federal agents raided Aventura Technologies in Commack.
Seven current and former employees of the company are accused of illegally importing Chinese-made security equipment and selling it to U.S. government agencies and private clients.
“Because of misrepresentations made to U.S. government, Aventura was paid tens of millions of dollars for Chinese-manufactured surveillance systems that ended up on Army and Air Force bases, in Department of Energy facilities, on Navy installations and even on U.S. aircraft carriers,” said U.S. attorney Richard Donoghue.
Investigators say the equipment that was made in China could be subject to hacking and compromise military personnel.