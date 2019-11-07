



Showers and rain will fill in north and west this afternoon and arrive in the city mainly after 5 PM. The rain will be more on then off through the late evening hours before coming to an end around midnight. During this time frame, we will see some snow north and west, but we are not expecting much (if any) accumulation.

As for the remainder of the night, colder air will rush in and send temperatures into the 30s; wind chills will dip into the 20s.

Tomorrow will be unseasonably cold with high temperatures only in the upper 30s, but because it will be windy, it will only feel like the 20s. Outside of that, expect a mix of sun and clouds with wind gusts to 35+ mph.

The winds will subside tomorrow night, but it will remain very cold. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 20s and even teens across our distant northwest suburbs.

As for Saturday, we’re expecting a decent amount of sunshine, but it will remain chilly with highs in the low 40s.