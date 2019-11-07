



– A thief cut his way into a Paterson deli and made off with thousands in cash.

The entire burglary was caught on camera.

Police say the thief broke into a vacant store next to the Sweet Cheese Deli and punched his way through the wall, where he cleaned the place out.

A close look shows the burglar crawling inside the store through a hole he had punched in the back wall.

Store manager Angie Tavarez arrived to find the mess around 5 a.m. Thursday.

“I just panicked. I called my boss and told him what happened. I saw the ruckus but I didn’t know what happened after that,” Tavarez said.

Surveillance video shows exactly what happened. The burglar looks up toward the camera and calmly puts the cash in his pocket.

The thief then moves to the next till, lifting it up to release the lock and open the drawer. With more money in hand, the man walks away, and crawls back through the hole as quickly and quietly as he came in.

“He took his time. I mean he was looking to see outside if anybody passes, but we had the gates down so you can’t really see inside. It’s locked gates, it’s completely blocked,” Tavarez said.

“And that gate is supposed to be your first line of defense. You don’t think someone’s coming in through the wall,” said CBS2’s Jessica Moore.

“No, you don’t,” Tavarez said.

“How much money did he get away with?” Moore asked.

“About $2,000. And for a small business like this, that’s a lot. It’s a lot. It definitely makes a dent,” Tavarez said.

She says she’s spooked but would never leave the store she calls her second home.

“Not at all. I’ll come here every day at 5 in the morning. I love this store. It’s my store,” she said.