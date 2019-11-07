



– It’s a sure sign that Christmas is coming: The 77-foot tall Norway spruce is on its way to New York City right now to be this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Chopper 2 was over the scene as it was cut down this morning in from the Village of Florida in Orange County.

The 14-ton tree is expected to arrive in Rockefeller Plaza on Saturday.

It will be decorated and wrapped with thousands of lights before the tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 4.

As Time Out New York reports, the Rockefeller Center tree’s annual arrival has become its own event – just like the lighting ceremony on Dec. 4.

The spruce will come into Manhattan on a giant flatbed truck on Nov. 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Once the tree goes up on Saturday, it’ll be on display until January of 2020.