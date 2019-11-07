NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s a sure sign that Christmas is coming: The 77-foot tall Norway spruce is on its way to New York City right now to be this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.
Chopper 2 was over the scene as it was cut down this morning in from the Village of Florida in Orange County.
The 14-ton tree is expected to arrive in Rockefeller Plaza on Saturday.
It will be decorated and wrapped with thousands of lights before the tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 4.
MORE: Here’s When You Can See The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Arrive In NYC!
As Time Out New York reports, the Rockefeller Center tree’s annual arrival has become its own event – just like the lighting ceremony on Dec. 4.
View this post on Instagram
🎄Here it is: The 2019 #RockefellerCenter Christmas Tree 🎄 The Norway spruce hails from the Village of Florida in Orange County, NY. Each year, Rockefeller Center receives submissions from families in hopes their tree will bring joy to the millions who visit Rockefeller Plaza during the holiday season. We usually select a Norway spruce that is later on in its life cycle, and plant a young one in its place. Once the holidays have passed, the tree is donated to Habitat for Humanity, where it is recycled and used as lumber in their building projects. The tree will be raised on the plaza on Saturday 11/9—mark your calendars!
The spruce will come into Manhattan on a giant flatbed truck on Nov. 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Once the tree goes up on Saturday, it’ll be on display until January of 2020.