



It happened just before 9 a.m. Thursday morning on Jerome Avenue in Fordham Heights section of the Bronx.

Surveillance cameras caught the attacker running up behind the Pablo Vargas – who was reading the newspaper – and kicking him from behind.

“It goes boom, I went down,” Vargas told CBS2’s Christina Fan.

Vargas – speaking through a translator – is still in severe pain after a suffering the vicious attack near his home.

“All of a sudden he hit me right here, on my right side, and I fell face first,” Vargas said.

The attack left Vargas with a swollen shoulder. His right arm is still in a sling. He told CBS2 he doesn’t recognize the suspect and is baffled and angry as to why he was targeted.

🚨WANTED🚨 for AN ASSAULT on an 81 yr old man, in front of 2301 Jerome Avenue. #FordhamHeights #Bronx @NYPD52pct on 11/07/19 @ 08:53 AM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/LGP8pQZPdl — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) November 8, 2019

“This is the first time this happened to me. I’ve been in New York City 50 years and this never happened. This was a brutal blow,” Vargas said.

Police say Thursday’s unprovoked attack is just the latest of many happening across the city. Last month, a woman was sucker punched in Harlem while smoking a cigarette. Families say the beatings are unconscionable.

“That’s disgusting. That really is disgusting,” one person said.

“I think he should be able to get his butt kicked because that’s an abuse,” said another.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect, who seemed unfazed as he strolled away after the attack.

Vargas says he’s just lucky the blow landed on his back, and not on his head.

“At least I’m alive but my back really hurts. The blow that I received, the skin on my back is peeling and my arm hurts really badly,” he said.

The suspect was last seen walking north on North Avenue.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.