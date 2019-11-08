Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Federal agents have made a huge bust, seizing designer handbags headed for Flushing, Queens.
U.S. customs officials released pictures of some of the 450 bags and 2,600 coin purses – all bearing famous brand names including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Chanel.
Authorities say in September, boxes filled with the bags, arrived at Dulles Airport outside Washington from China.
Customs agents confirmed the bags were fake.
If they were authentic, they would have been worth more than $2 million.