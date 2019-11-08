



Firefighters are battling a three-alarm warehouse blaze in Brooklyn

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. at a building on Van Dam Street and Nassau Avenue in Greenpoint.

Assistant Chief Wayne Cartwright told reporters the building is believed to be a woodworking facility.

“It was a heavy fire in the roof space. Due to a sagging roof condition, we quickly transitioned from an interior operation to an exterior operation,” he said. “Currently, we have approximately 138 firefighter and EMS personnel on the scene.”

No injuries to firefighters or civilians have been reported.

The fire marshal is on the scene to investigate the cause.

Drivers should expect street closures and delays in the area.

