NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man accused of robbing jewelry stores in the Bronx and Harlem.
The suspect first struck on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Gold Palace Jewelry on East Fordham Road in the Bronx.
Police said he posed as a customer and tried on two chains. He allegedly shoved an employee and ran off with the necklaces still around his neck.
Then on Saturday, Oct. 12, police said the suspect did the same thing at FS Jewelers on West 125th Street in Harlem. An employee was able to chase him down and take back the merchandise.
Less than two hours later, the man allegedly held up B.H. Jewelry on Grand Concourse in the Bronx. Police said he snatched a display case from an employee’s hands and ran away with six necklaces.
No one was hurt in any of the incidents.
