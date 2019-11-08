



— Prosecutors say a Lavellette , New Jersey, man accused of fatally striking an 80-year-old pedestrian had multiple drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

The Ocean County prosecutor’s office says 39-year-old Brian Kosanke has been arrested in connection to the Oct. 19 accident.

Kosanke allegedly struck 80-year-old Thomas Castronovo, of Warren, New Jersey, while Castronovo was crossing Route 35 North at Guyer Avenue. Castronovo was taken to a medical center in Toms River, where he died from his injuries.

Officials say Kosanke agreed to submit a blood sample. The results showed Kosanke was under the influence of Xanax, cocaine, fentanyl and gabapentin when he struck Castronovo.

When officers took Kosanke into custody Thursday, he was allegedly in possession of Xanax packaged for distribution.

The prosecutor’s office also says that detectives watched surveillance camera footage from the time of the crash and saw Kosanke remove something from his vehicle and hide it on the side of the road before officers arrived.

Investigators later learned Kosanke had removed and hidden an amount of heroin. They say Kosanke went back and retrieved it after he was released from the hospital.

Kosanke is facing a number of charges, including vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated and possession with the intent to distribute.