NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have arrested a Bronx man in connection to an arson fire in Olinville last month that put two adults and three children at risk of severe burns.

Fire officials say 31-year-old Kamal Kerr faces multiple counts of attempted murder, arson and additional charges in connection with the Oct. 15 fire at 36-18 Bronx Boulevard, an apartment in the Bronx.

Firefighters responded to the fire reported around 7:30 a.m., quickly bringing the fire under control. No one was injured.

An initial investigation detected a flammable substance was used as an accelerant.

“This brazen, heinous act of arson could have resulted in the loss of five lives, including three young children,” said Commissioner Daniel Nigro. “Thanks to the rapid response by our Firefighters and the dedicated investigative work by our Fire Marshals, there were no injuries to occupants and a dangerous individual has been apprehended.”

Kerr is charged with five counts of attempted murder; four counts of arson, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child; 15 counts of attempted assault, one count of criminal mischief, and harassment.

The case will be prosecuted by the Bronx District Attorney’s Office.