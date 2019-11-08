



Brooklyn homeowners are getting some help in their fight with the city over who pays for the maintenance of a century-old retaining wall.

The wall’s true owners have apparently stepped forward – the MTA.

MORE: Brooklyn Homeowners Take Issue With City, Say Subway Line Retaining Wall Fixes Are MTA’s Responsibility

On Friday, MTA officials said they are legally responsible for maintaining the wall and not homeowners who live along the B and Q subway lines.

The MTA told the New York’s Department of Buildings to rescind the violation notices sent to local homeowners – ordering them to foot the bill for the aging barrier.

The DOB had previously been claiming that the upkeep of the walls shifted to residents in 2005.

“City council passed a law that said anyone that has a wall that’s in excess of 10 feet high that faces a public access or public roadway or public property would be responsible to maintain that wall,” said Timothy Hogan, the DOB’s deputy commissioner of enforcement.

That law was put in place after a 2005 incident on the Henry Hudson Parkway that saw a retaining wall collapse in the middle of traffic. The DOB said the law was put in place for the safety of the public.

The MTA added on Friday that it does wall inspections at least once a year and any major defects, if they exist, can also be found during weekly inspections by the agency.