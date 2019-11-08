Comments
SWEDESBORO, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey-based company is recalling more than 130,000 pounds of raw ground beef products because they may have been contaminated with plastic.
Rastelli Bros., Inc., of Swedesboro, produced the products between Oct. 3 and 15. They were shipped to distribution centers in Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois and Maryland.
The company is recalling its Nature’s Rancher 100% Grass Fed Organic Beef 85% Lean, 15% Fat items with case codes: 9276, 9283, 9287 and 9288 and freeze-by dates: 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/04/19, 11/07/19 and 11/11/19.
It’s also recalling its Nature’s Rancher 100% Grass Fed Organic Beef 93% Lean, 7% Fat items with case codes: 9276, 9283, 9287 and 9288 and freeze-by dates: 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/04/19, 11/07/19, and 11/11/19.
Anyone who has these products in their refrigerators or freezers is urged to throw them away.
No injuries or illnesses have been reported.