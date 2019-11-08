Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Get out the winter coats! It’s a cold one today with temps starting off in the mid to lower 30s and it’s going to feel like the 20s and 30s all day.
Some folks living in Sullivan and Ulster Counties in New York will feel like the teens! Temps rebound a bit by Saturday afternoon, but expect an even colder start Saturday AM with NYC under its first Freeze Watch!
Temps in the upper 20s. Saturday’s high: 42°. Sunday is much better with mostly sunny skies and temps in the lower 50s.
