By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Get out the winter coats! It’s a cold one today with temps starting off in the mid to lower 30s and it’s going to feel like the 20s and 30s all day.

(Credit: CBS2)

Some folks living in Sullivan and Ulster Counties in New York will feel like the teens! Temps rebound a bit by Saturday afternoon, but expect an even colder start Saturday AM with NYC under its first Freeze Watch!

(Credit: CBS2)

Temps in the upper 20s. Saturday’s high: 42°. Sunday is much better with mostly sunny skies and temps in the lower 50s.

WEB EXTRA – CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn and Giorgio Panetta have more on the dropping temperatures in our area:

