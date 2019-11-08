Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Authorities on two continents are searching for a missing British man who traveled to the U.S. to run in the New York City Marathon.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Authorities on two continents are searching for a missing British man who traveled to the U.S. to run in the New York City Marathon.
Police in Sussex, England say they are “very concerned” about Christopher Ruane.
He was supposed to fly back home from New York on Nov. 4, but his family says he missed his flight and hasn’t been heard from since.
Police say Ruane may have visited Midtown and Astoria.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.