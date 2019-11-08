NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For months, CBS2 has been reporting about debris falling from elevated subway tracks.
In some cases, if the heavy metal or wood would have hit a person, it could have been fatal. Now, the New York City Transit Authority has announced a plan to combat the problem, CBSN New York’s Nick Caloway reports.
The plan includes efforts to make the parts that keep the tracks together from falling in the first place, so they’re working to make the hardware more resistant to vibrations so it doesn’t become dislodged and fall.
The MTA is also deploying new baskets to help catch falling debris because the ones that have been in place are clearly not working.
Finally, New York City Transit president Andy Byford has allocated $200 million to install netting on 60 miles of track to catch the debris that gets past the baskets.
But Byford says that netting should be the last defense in keeping dangerous items from falling onto people or cars.