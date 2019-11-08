



— Thousands of people in the Bronx were without heat and water Friday, their frustration rising as the temperature dropped.

Dahlia Williams told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon she had been without water, hot or cold, in her apartment since early Friday morning.

“It’s frustrating because we’re human beings. We have to use water for everything. Cooking, cleaning,” she said.

No water flowed from her kitchen faucet. In the bathroom, her toilet wouldn’t flush and taking a shower was impossible.

It wasn’t just the water. The heat was also out in 14 buildings in NYCHA‘s Castle Hill development. More than 2,000 units and nearly 5,000 residents were impacted.

“We have kids coming out of school. They gotta eat. They gotta boil water, they gotta make rice, you know? Basically, we need water,” resident Jose Carrion said.

“People got to take a bath. People got to go to the bathroom, cook, you know? There’s babies. There’s elderly people in these buildings. They can’t come out of their house,” resident Geraldo Sanchez said.

NYCHA says Friday’s heat and water failure was due to a water main break. Other days it’s turned off deliberately for maintenance. Residents say no matter the reason, service is off all too frequently.

Williams told CBS2 it happens “maybe every month.”

“It’s almost every single month, constantly. Almost every single month it’s something new, either with the hot water or the heat,” Sanchez said.

The Housing Authority says service should be restored by Friday evening.