



Two people are dead in Queens after what police believe may be a grisly murder-suicide.

Authorities tell CBS2 police were called to an Ozone Park home just before 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

That’s where officers discovered a 27-year-old woman stabbed several times in the torso. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators then found the body of a 34-year-old man hanging from a tree near 83rd Street and 165th Avenue in Howard Beach – just minutes away from the stabbing.

The 34-year-old man was reportedly in a relationship with the stabbing victim and the NYPD is investigating the deaths as a possible murder-suicide.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.

