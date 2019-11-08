Comments
PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Investigators have made several arrests following a string of armed robberies in Paterson, New Jersey.
Police say 21-year-old Sammy Cromartie was arrested Wednesday. Eighteen-year-old Shamar Taylor and three 17-year-old boys were arrested Thursday.
Cromartie, Taylor and the teens are accused of holding up a gas station, a nail salon and two restaurants Saturday night, all within 90 minutes.
All five individuals are facing armed robbery charges, along with weapons possession charges.
Police say while officers were making the arrests, two adults and a 16-year-old girl were also arrested for charges unrelated to the robberies.
Darrell Fields, 29, and Sha’asla Taylor, 27, are being charged with aggravated assault on a police officer. The 16-year-old has been charged with obstructing a governmental function.