JAMESBURG, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a fire in Middlesex County that was believed to have killed two people, but investigators later discovered stab wounds on both bodies.
Police say 21-year-old Jaree D. Kitchen faces two charges of first-degree murder, aggravated arson, hindering prosecution and other charges for allegedly setting the fire that burned down his father’s home on Sheridan Street in Jamesburg on Nov. 6.
Investigators say 53-year-old Clifford Kitchen was identified as one of those found in the burnt remains of the home. The second victim has not yet been identified.
The manner of death for both victims was ruled homicide.
Jaree Kitchen is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 13.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Jason Muller of the Jamesburg Police Department at (732) 521-0011, or Detective Deon McCall of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3848.