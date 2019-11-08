



— A man woke up to find intruders inside his Upper West Side apartment Friday morning.

Police say the suspects beat him up and stole his property — and his dog.

The 21-year-old man and his girlfriend were sleeping around 6:30 a.m. when they got a rude awakening, CBSN New York’s Aundra Cline-Thomas reports.

According to police, the two suspects somehow broke into the first-floor apartment and brandished a knife.

“They awoke my son, beat him up and asked for his debit card and took his PlayStation 4,” the victim’s mother said. “They had half masks and I believe one didn’t have gloves on.”

Police say the suspects even took the man’s chocolate lab. The dog was found roaming around a short time later.

The suspects used the stolen debit card and withdrew $500.

A PlayStation console was found on the sidewalk outside of the apartment building on West 83rd Street near Columbus Avenue.

The victim suffered bruising in the attack.

Neighbor Rosa Medina believes she saw the two suspects after an early morning walk. She said one of the suspects told her he was waiting for someone.

“I’m surprised. I’m very surprised,” she said.

Medina says for now, she won’t go on her morning walks.

The victim told officers he did not recognize the men, and police don’t believe his apartment was targeted.

Police are looking for the suspects, who are believed to be in their 20s.

Residents say there are cameras in the building.