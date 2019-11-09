Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A child was hospitalized Saturday after falling out of a ninth-floor window in the Bronx.
It happened just before 11 a.m. at a building on Harrod Avenue.
Police say a 7-year-old boy was in a bedroom that had an AC unit in the window.
According to police, the unit didn’t properly fit the window. The child fell after getting into the space between the unit and the side of the window.
The child was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.