NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters battled a massive warehouse fire in the Bronx overnight.
The fire started around 9 p.m. Friday at a wood pallet warehouse on Worthen Street in the Hunts Point section.
Heavy flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the building.
Firefighters had to deal with some challenging conditions.
“We did have a windy night, which was probably why there was so much fire when we arrived. The wind definitely caused this fire to spread,” FDNY assistant chief John Hodgens said.
The fire was brought under control after about an hour.
No injuries were reported, and there is no word yet on what caused the fire.