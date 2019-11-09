NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a burglar stole more than $4,000 in electronics and other items after breaking into a Brooklyn apartment last month.
It happened at a multi-unit building near Kosciuszko Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Police say the suspect got into the building’s basement through a cellar door around 10 p.m. on Oct. 13. He allegedly took some property from the basement and left. Police say it’s unknown what exactly he took.
The suspect came back a few hours later — around 1 a.m. on Oct. 14 — and forced his way into an apartment adjacent to the basement.
According to police, the suspect took a Lenovo laptop, a Macbook, an iPad, AirPods, speakers and a bag before leaving. The combined value of the belongings is about $4,215.
🚨WANTED🚨for a Burglary in vicinity of Kociuszko St. and Marcus Garvey Blvd. #BedfordStuyvesant #brooklyn @NYPD79Pct On 10/13/19 @ 10 PM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall @NYPDDetectives pic.twitter.com/dbQW1HoHsI
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) November 9, 2019
A 28-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were asleep in the apartment during the burglary. They woke up after the suspect left and called police to report the incident.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.