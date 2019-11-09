Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A car crashed into a store in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn.
The accident happened around 10 a.m. at 676 Manhattan Avenue Saturday morning.
Police say the car went into the front of a chicken restaurant, damaging the main gate and glass entrance.
“You could hear people screaming in the street it woke up everyone in the apartment,” Brooklyn resident Serena Fronimo said. “It was pretty scary it felt like an earthquake next door. We thought it was an earthquake or bomb went off, it was pretty hefty.”
Luckily, no one inside the restaurant was injured and, so far, there is no word on who was driving the car or what caused the crash.