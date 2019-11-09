



In a season that’s quickly spiraling out of control, the New York Jets are now having more off-the-field troubles thrown their way too.

According to CBS Sports, quarterback Luke Falk has become the latest player to file an injury grievance against the organization.

Falk, who filled in for two games while starting QB Sam Darnold was sidelined with mono, was released by the Jets after Darnold’s return.

The second-year backup claims he was injured and unable to play when he was released by New York however, the Jets did not include Falk on their official injury report at that time.

Offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele has also filed a grievance against the team after a tumultuous fight over his own injury issues. Osemele, who maintained he was injured despite the team’s insistence that he return to the field, underwent surgery which was not approved by the Jets. The lineman was released following the procedure on his ailing shoulder.

Falk completed 47 of 73 passes for 416 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions in three games for the Jets.

Falk made his Jets debut in Week 2 when he entered the game against Cleveland for an injured Trevor Siemian — who suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Falk then started the next two games — losses at New England and Philadelphia.