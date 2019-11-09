By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

As advertised it was a pretty chilly day across the Tri-State with temps stuck in the upper 30s for most. The City was able to squeak out some low 40s. Expect mostly clear skies tonight with temps dropping into the 20s and 30s… so not as harsh as last night, but still cold!

Tomorrow will be a warmer finish to the weekend as temps will reach the lower 50s under partly sunny skies. Veterans Day on Monday will be milder still with temps in the upper 50s, with some 60s possible. There will be more clouds around and a late evening shower chance.

Tuesday will be a day of change as rain is likely for much of the coastal areas and NYC, but a wintry mix is possible for the inland and elevated spots. Everyone could change over to a brief period of snow as temps tumble Tuesday night… with teens and 20s Wednesday morning! Just another sign that winter is around the corner!