MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Would you enter a race for a chance to win a diamond ring? What about if you had to pop the question to your sweetheart at the end of it?
Twenty-one couples did just that, taking part in a scavenger hunt-style challenge Saturday in New Jersey.
A Morristown jewelry store sponsored what they called a “diamond dash.” Scott and Agata won the event after criss-crossing around town.
The payoff: a $10,000 diamond ring.
Then came that only hitch before claiming their prize.
They had to get engaged on the spot – and they did! Scott dropped to one knee, popped the question, and she said yes.