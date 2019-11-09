



An elaborate gender reveal stunt — involving a plane and hundreds of gallons of water — went horribly wrong and led to a plane crash in Texas, according to federal officials.

The National Transportation Safety Board released their report on the September plane crash on Friday.

NTSB officials say the pilot was flying a plane at a low altitude on Sept. 7 while carrying 350 gallons of pink-colored water as part of the gender reveal for a friend.

The pilot dumped the pink water from the plane, but then was “too low” and immediately stalled. The pilot was not injured in the crash in Turkey, Texas — about 100 miles southeast of Amarillo.

The plane’s other passenger suffered minor injuries however, authorities added the plane was designed to carry only one person.

This incident was the latest in a string of gender reveal stunts gone awry.

In October, a family in Iowa inadvertently built a pipe bomb for a party that exploded and killed a grandmother.

Last year, an off-duty border patrol agent was ordered to pay more than $8 million in restitution after his gender reveal caused a forest fire in Arizona.

“Everybody’s got to… try something crazier than the next,” former NYPD Detective Joe Giacalone told CBS2 last year.

“We’ve had a scene with alligators, fireworks, what next? It gets to a point where you’re… going to cause injury to the parents or grandparents. I think they need to tone this down a bit,” Giacalone warned.

