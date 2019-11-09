Comments
BOHEMIA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nearly 100 Sears and Kmart stores are set to close after the holidays, including two in our area.
Their parent company has been struggling to revive the two retailers after buying them out of bankruptcy earlier this year.
Ninety-six stores across 30 states will close in February.
Locally, two Kmart stores will be shuttered — one in Orange, New Jersey, and another in Bohemia on Long Island.
Going-out-of-business sales at affected stores will start on Dec. 2.