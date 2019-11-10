Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Housing Authority is investigating after a Boston woman unknowingly booked a NYCHA unit on Airbnb.
The woman paid $90 a night to stay at Chelsea’s Fulton Houses.
She said the property, which is next to the High Line and Chelsea Market, was highly rated on Airbnb.
But she told The New York Times when she arrived, it smelled like gas and there was a roach trap next to the bed.
It’s illegal to list government-subsidized housing on Airbnb.
The company sent the woman a refund.
City Councilman Ritchie Torres says he plans to call hearings on the matter.