GREENVALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County police are searching for two women accused of stealing from the owner of a clothing store in Greenvale.
Police say the two women entered an employee-only area at the Mieka clothing store in July.
Investigators say they then grabbed the store owner’s wallet.
The owner didn’t notice until her credit card company recently alerted her that someone made an unauthorized purchase of more than $3,000.