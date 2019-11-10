NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s just something about a fall menu that makes it the most comforting food season of the year.
Brandon Fay, from Pasta By Hudson, stopped by to cook up some delicious and warm dishes for the crisp weather.
He says his kale-and-sweet-potato grilled cheese recipe is a healthier way to make grilled cheese with a fun twist that screams “fall!”
Kale and Sweet Potato Grilled Cheese
Serves 2
What you’ll need:
1 sweet potato, sliced ¼”
1 red onion, sliced ¼”
4 leaves lacinato kale, halved
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
4 tbsp. unsalted butter
4 slices sourdough bread
4 oz. boursin cheese
2 tbsp. honey
4 slices mozzarella, sliced ¼”
How to make it:
- Preheat oven to 400 F. Toss potatoes, onions and kale with oil, salt and pepper. Roast until caramelized, about 10-15 minutes.
- In the interim, spread 1 tbsp. of butter on one side of each slice of bread.
- Brush the boursin on two slices of bread, on the opposite side as the butter.
- On top of the boursin, layer potato, onions and kale. Season to taste. Drizzle with honey and top with mozzarella. Cover with remaining slices of bread, butter side up.
- Heat a saute pan over medium-high heat; add sandwich, pressing down to cement fillings together, and cook until golden brown, about 1 minute. Flip and brown remaining side, about 1 minute. Repeat for second sandwich. Slice sandwich in half and serve immediately.
Cheesy Kale and Artichoke Dip
Serves 4-6
What you’ll need:
¼ cup pancetta
2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, sliced
1 head kale, stemmed and finely chopped
1 cup frozen artichoke hearts, thawed and chopped
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
1 cup shredded cheddar
1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese
½ cup grated parmesan cheese
How to make it:
- Preheat oven to 400 F. In a cast iron saute pan (or an oven-proof pan), heat pancetta, oil, onion, and garlic over medium-high heat until caramelized, about 10 minutes.
- Mix in the kale and artichoke hearts; saute until kale is wilted, about 5 minutes. Season to taste.
- Break cream cheese into small pieces and mix into kale mixture. Top mixture with cheddar and pepper jack cheese. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese on top and bake until cheese has melted, about 5-10 minutes.