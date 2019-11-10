



— A former New York Yankee and Met voiced his frustration with his New Jersey community’s turkey troubles Saturday.

Free agent Todd Frazier took to Twitter to chime in on the wild turkey problem in Toms River.

“They have come close to harming my family and friends, ruined my cars, trashed my yard and much more,” he said.

I have seen the reports about wild turkeys 🦃 in Toms River. They are a big problem here I. Toms River and the Toms River wildlife say they can’t move them. That’s ridiculous. They have come close to harming my family and friends, ruined my cars, trashed my yard and much more… — Todd Frazier (@FlavaFraz21) November 9, 2019

More than 20 turkeys have been seen wandering the area, hanging out in yards and blocking traffic on the roads.

Some residents told CBS2’s Meg Baker the turkeys don’t seem to be afraid of dogs, people or even cars.

On Sunday morning, Frazier tweeted a photo showing about 10 turkeys on and around a car along with the caption, “So how’s your morning going?”

Frazier tagged Gov. Phil Murphy in a tweet saying state wildlife control needs to step in and get rid of the turkeys or “figure it out.”

Animal control needs to step up and move these animals ASAP. State wildlife control needs to figure it out. What’s it going to take? @PhilMurphyNJ — Todd Frazier (@FlavaFraz21) November 9, 2019

Local animal control officers say unless an animal is sick or injured, they can’t do anything.

“These fall under nuisance wildlife and we are not allowed to trap wildlife. We’re not allowed to relocate wildlife,” animal control chief Richard Barbosa said Friday.

State Fish and Wildlife says it is looking into the situation with federal officials to see what can be done.