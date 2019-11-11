Comments
BAYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One person was killed and four others, including several firefighters, were injured in a house fire in Nassau County on Monday.
BAYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One person was killed and four others, including several firefighters, were injured in a house fire in Nassau County on Monday.
It happened just before 2 p.m. on Bayville Park Boulevard in Bayville.
Police say when officers and firefighters arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames and two people were still inside.
A man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. He was last reported to be in critical condition.
One adult was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.
Officials say three firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The investigation is ongoing.