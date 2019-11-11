



Community leaders are calling for an increased police presence after a series of egg attacks on Jewish targets in Borough Park, Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows three boys run up behind a 50-year-old woman child and hurl eggs at them before running off. It happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday near 38th Street and 15th Avenue.

Police said there were no words exchanged before the incident.

“We are really hurt, because it’s a very nice community, very quiet,” resident Morty Brand told CBS2. “We love our neighbors, and we would expect the neighbors to love us too.”

Just a day before, the synagogue next to Brand’s home on Dahill Road was also hit with eggs. Then an hour later, police said three kids launched an egg toward a 38-year-old woman on 38th Street.

“I don’t know what they want. I don’t know what they mean,” said Brand. “But I think we have to go after them and find who they are.”

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating. No one was hurt in any of the incidents.

Earlier this month, four other anti-Semitic incidents were reported in one night. The victims were taunted, punched and chased.

A 16-year-old was arrested in that case.

City Council member Chaim Deutsch recently met with the NYPD and other community leaders to discuss the pattern of antisemitism.

“We must break this cycle. That requires police coverage in targeted communities, as well as aggressive prosecution when perpetrators are identified,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

It’s unclear whether the same group of people was responsible for this weekend’s egg attacks. So far, no arrests have been made.