OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (CBS Local) — A man wearing a T-shirt that said “Ain’t Nothing Illegal ‘Til You Get Caught” was indeed “caught” committing a crime last month, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators working holiday burglary patrols said David Rasmussen, 38, and his allegedly accomplice, David Jolly, 50, were caught “red-handed” Oct. 22 stealing an ATV from a home.

Rasmussen was taken into custody without incident after he allegedly pointed a rifle at deputies.

As Rasmussen was handcuffed, the deputies noticed his T-shirt, took a picture and later shared some fashion advice on Facebook.

“If you’re going to get caught in the act, you might want to change your “Ain’t Nothing Illegal ‘Til You Get Caught!” t-shirt,” they wrote on Facebook.

Jolly was stopped in a stolen SUV just a little while later, deputies said.

Investigators said they found $13,000 in stolen property at the shed where the men were living, including “a trailer, two fuel tanks, a generator and a large propane tank.”

Rasmussen and Jolly were charged with 21 crimes in Oklahoma County, the sheriff’s office said. Jolly was also wanted on an arrest warrant related to a traffic crash with serious bodily injuries in Texas.