MATTITUCK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – One person was killed and three others were seriously hurt in a boating accident last night on Long Island.
Southold police said a 39-foot boat struck a bulkhead near the entrance to James Creek in Mattituck, ejecting people from the vessel.
A 27-year-old passenger, identified as Kelley Blanchard, of Riverhead, died of her injuries.
The 48-year-old driver and two other passengers, ages 41 and 29, were rushed to area hospitals.
Two of the victims were airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital and one was taken by ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.