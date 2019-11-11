Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – On this Veterans Day, a special parade attraction had one bride waiting for her Marine so they could say their “I do’s” on the Purple Heart Recipient float.
Sgt. Joseph Cedeno Pereira spent 12 years in the Marines and was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
“This is for all the ones that are here and all the ones that didn’t make it,” said groom Cedeno.
“I’m extremely, extremely nervous,” said bride Helen Ramirez Espinal. “But I’m just happy that we’re finally together.”
Cedeno served two tours in Iraq.