



— The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will vote this week on a proposal that will hit some commuters in their bank accounts.

The board is expected to approve a fee increase and other changes at parking lots in the suburbs, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday.

Metro-North Railroad is looking for so-called “non fare” revenue. It wants to reach into the pockets of parkers by raising annual parking permit fees at the 25 facilities it controls by an average of 13 percent a year.

That will increase the 12-month permit fee at North White Plains by $114 to $1,250 a year.

“Who they get? They get the regular people. That’s who they get for the money,” one area resident said.

MORE: Congestion Pricing Plan To Allocate Funds For LIRR, Metro-North, Reports Say

At Harrison and other stations, meter parking will cost you 75 cents more per day.

“I’m sure a lot of people are going to be upset,” commuter Smyrna Zeoleo said.

The MTA pointed out it would be the first parking fee increase since 2013.

“After holding the line against increases for seven years, this incremental change works out to just 12 cents a day for a portion of our customers who are permit holders,” MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan said.

MORE: Metro-North Adding 4 New Stops Between East Bronx, Penn Station

In addition to raising parking fees, Metro-North is looking to eliminate a pretty sweet perk that many took advantage of on weekends. Free parking on Saturdays will end and regular parking rates will be in effect.

The MTA pointed out municipal lots, such as the one across from the North White Plains garage, already charge on weekends.

At least Sundays in Metro-North-controlled lots will still be free.