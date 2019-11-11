Honoring Our HeroesNYC Hosts 100th Annual Veterans Day Parade, Click For Street Closures
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two NYPD officers came to a woman’s rescue after she dropped a priceless family heirloom down a drain.

Officers from the 19th Precinct stationhouse posted this photo on Twitter.

A woman had dropped an earring into a drain on the Upper East Side.

That’s when two officers helped her recover it.

One used a wire hanger to fish it out, while the other officer held a flashlight and whispered words of encouragement.

