NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two NYPD officers came to a woman’s rescue after she dropped a priceless family heirloom down a drain.
Officers from the 19th Precinct stationhouse posted this photo on Twitter.
Fishing in the middle of a busy #UpperEastSide street, is just another day in the life of our officers.🎣
After a priceless family heirloom fell down a drain, Officer Dias carefully hooked the earring with a hanger, while Officer Slagg provided 🔦 & whispered encouraging words. pic.twitter.com/xrqHeYTyKJ
— 𝐍𝐘𝐏𝐃 𝟏𝟗𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐭 (@NYPD19Pct) November 9, 2019
A woman had dropped an earring into a drain on the Upper East Side.
That’s when two officers helped her recover it.
One used a wire hanger to fish it out, while the other officer held a flashlight and whispered words of encouragement.