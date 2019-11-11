



— A New Jersey animal shelter is nursing a 3-month-old puppy back to health after he was apparently set on fire.

The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge says the pit bull, named Tyler, was found in Paterson last week by a Good Samaritan.

The individual told animal rescuers they saw someone light Tyler and another dog on fire, possibly using a blowtorch.

The Good Samaritan tried to treat Tyler’s wounds, but when he didn’t seem to be getting better after a week, the pup was taken to Oradell Animal Hospital.

According to the animal shelter, Tyler lost protein and needs fluids to support him, and his injuries require extended hospitalization and treatment.

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge says they don’t know what happened to the second dog.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the animal refuge or the Paterson Police Department.

For updates on Tyler’s condition or to donate to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, visit rbari.org.