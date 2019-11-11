NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Congressman Peter King says he will not seek reelection next year.
The Republican made the announcement Monday on his Facebook page.
“I made this decision after much discussion with my wife Rosemary; my son Sean; and my daughter Erin,” he posted. “The prime reason for my decision was that after 28 years of spending 4 days a week in Washington, D.C., it is time to end the weekly commute and be home in Seaford.”
King represents the Second Congressional District on Long Island and is currently serving his 14th term.
“I want to thank the residents of the 2nd Congressional District for giving me the opportunity to represent them in Washington, D.C,” his post continued. “I will complete my term of office and continue to work hard for these constituents all the way to the final bell of the final round on Dec. 31, 2020.”
