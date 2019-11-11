Menu
Community Leaders: Group Of Boys Threw Eggs At Jews In Borough Park, Brooklyn
Another hate crime investigation is underway in Brooklyn. Once again, community leaders say Jewish people are being targeted in Borough Park.
NYPD Defends Officers Caught On Video Arresting Woman Selling Churros Inside Subway Station
A Twitter video that has more than 1 million views shows three uniformed officers and one in plain clothes surrounding a woman selling churros.
Harlem Roots Art Exhibition
An age-old Harlem art collection is being presented to the public for the first time since the 1990s.
New York Weather: Veterans Day Forecast
CBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
9 minutes ago
New York Weather: 11 p.m. Forecast
CBS2's John Marshall has your forecast for Veterans Day. The Tri-State Area is expected to see some snow on Tuesday.
5 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Nets Don't Play Much Defense, Get Blown Out By Suns
Ricky Rubio is a pass-first point guard. Sunday night, he showed he can score when the shots are there as well.
Sexton Powers Cavaliers To Easy Win Over Knicks
Collin Sexton scored 31 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the New York Knicks 108-87 on Sunday night.
Latest Headlines
'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' Opens On Broadway
"Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" is currently playing at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.
Holiday Shopping: Picking The Right Phone To Add To Your Wish List
If a new phone is on your wish list, Sree Sreenivasan has some advice for picking the right one.
Furry Friend Finder: Rita & Yasmin Searching For Their Forever Homes
Rita is a 4-year-old, 13-pound terrier mix, and Yasmin is a 2-year-old, 12-pound chihuahua-hound mix.
Rockefeller Plaza Christmas Tree Cut And On Its Way To New York City
It's a sure sign that Christmas is coming: The 77-foot tall Norway spruce is on its way to New York City right now to be this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.
Where To Find Top Cycling Studios In New York City
Want to know where to go when it comes to cycling in New York City? Luckily, there's no shortage of first-class cycling options to check out in and around the city.
Lots Of Live Music To Choose From This Weekend In NYC
From a cabaret show to a Broadway musical event, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Latest Photos
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Arrives In New York City
A 77-foot-tall Norway Spruce arrived in New York City on Nov. 9, 2019, to take its place as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.
