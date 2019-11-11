Honoring Our HeroesNYC Hosts 100th Annual Veterans Day Parade, Click For Street Closures
Filed Under:Hudson Yards, Local TV, Manhattan, New York, scaffolding, scaffolding collapse


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At least four construction workers were injured on Monday morning when a piece of scaffolding collapsed at 50 Hudson Yards.

The FDNY got a call about the incident around 7:30 a.m.

Officials say that one of the injuries sustained in the collapse is serious. The other three are minor.

