NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At least four construction workers were injured on Monday morning when a piece of scaffolding collapsed at 50 Hudson Yards.
Officials say that one of the injuries sustained in the collapse is serious. The other three are minor.
The FDNY got a call about the incident around 7:30 a.m.
