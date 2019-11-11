Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A deer made a daring escape after getting trapped in a swimming pool on Staten Island.
It wasn’t a graceful exit, but it was effective.
The deer became trapped under the pool’s cover at a home in Todt Hill early Monday morning.
Neighbors came to help and peeled back the cover just enough for the deer to escape.
The animal finally ran off into the woods and appeared to be unfazed by the incident.