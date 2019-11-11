Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Veterans and their spouses will no longer have to pay college application fees at State University of New York or City University of New York schools.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the fees will be waived Sunday.
He said he hopes the change will help veterans and their families “take the next steps in adapting back to civilian life.”
The SUNY and CUNY systems usually require applicants to pay fees ranging from $50 to $65.
The governor also said several state landmarks would be lit red, white and blue for Veterans Day.
