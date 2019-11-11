



A talented child star who performed on Broadway has died.

Actress Laurel Griggs died on Tuesday after suffering an asthma attack while at with her parents in Manhattan.

Griggs was just 13 years old, but already had an impressive resume.

She made her Broadway debut at 6 as Polly in “Cat On A Hot Tin Roof,” performing with Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson. She went on to portray “Ivanka” in the Tony Award-winning “Once” in 2013. She stayed for 17 months; the longest-running Ivanka in the Broadway production’s history.

She also appeared in the movie “Cafe Society,” Saturday Night Live and did voiceover work for the animated series “Bubble Guppies.”

She suffered an asthma attack and, according to a post by her grandfather, was taken to Mount Sinai, where she died.

A New York resident, Griggs attended school in Chelsea in addition to working as an actress.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of my Ivanka sisters,” fellow “Once” actress Eliza Holland Madore wrote on social media.

Family, friends, and fellow stage performers gathered in Chelsea on Sunday to remember Laurel’s life.

“Laurel was a brilliant young lady whose impact in the lives of everyone she met went far beyond her immense talent. Her wisdom and kindness were gifts to the theatre community during her time on Earth. Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time,” Young Broadway Actor News said in a statement.