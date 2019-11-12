CHECK THE FORECASTBundle Up! Temperatures Plunging Across Tri-State As Wintry Mix Blows Through
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Drama Book Shop, a Theater District mainstay, will reopen in March.

The design of The Drama Book Shop is overseen by creative director David Korins. (Rendering Courtesy: David Korins)

The iconic store’s new home will be on West 39th Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues.

It’s now owned by “Hamilton” creators Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, producer Jeffrey Seller and theater owner James Nederlander.

RELATED STORY: Iconic Drama Book Shop Priced Out Of Theater District Location

Miranda described the Drama Book Shop as the heart and soul of the theater community.

It had been in business for 100 years when the old location on West 40th Street closed in January.

